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Mysterious Group Suspiciously Sues Farmers After Buying Land Surrounding US Air Force Base
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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91 views • August 04, 2023

- Flannery Associates LLC spent nearly $800 million to buy the land surrounding Travis Air Force Base, then filed a $510 million lawsuit in May against the farmers.


Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) told NewsNation the suit is likely a tactic to financially destroy the farmers.


Mr. Garamendi said some of the families he has spoken to did not want to sell to Flannery, but the company made them offers for huge amounts. Flannery’s lawsuit accuses the farmers of conspiring to inflate the price of the farms.


“It’s a suit designed to force the farmers to lawyer up, spend tens of thousands of dollars on lawyering, and maybe at the end of the day, bankrupt themselves,” Mr. Garamendi said. “In fact, that has happened to at least one family that I know of and I’ve heard rumors that another family simply said we can’t afford the lawyers.”


Mysterious Land Acquisition Group Sues Farmers After Buying Land Surrounding Air Force Base

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mysterious-land-acquisition-group-sues-farmers-after-buying-land-surrounding-air-force


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

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