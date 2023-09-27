Create New Account
Astrology & Government Shutdown and EBS Test
FruitCakeAstrologer
Using Horary Astrology, Transits and Aspects, we'll take a look at whether the government will shut down. I'll also take a look at the upcoming EBS Tests on October 4th and 11th. What does Astrology have to say?


#horary #astrology #governmentshutdown #ebstest #usa #transits



Keywords
astrologytestpredictiongovernment shutdown2023ebs

