7/29/2024 -- M5.1 in Texas , M4.4 in Utah -- Seismic unrest across the USA -- BE PREPARED

With yellowstones Biscuit Basin Geyser blowing this past week, and with the M4.5 to M5.1 seismic activity going across the edge of the North American Craton, it would appear the plate is now in motion, which should result in new spreads of significant activity reaching as far East as Delaware into New York Ohio region (up to M5.0 possible).





Additionally keep watch in South Illinois for rare activity over the next few days.





Southern California is in the Crosshairs now for potential M5+ activity by Salton Sea over the next several days as well.





