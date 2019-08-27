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How We Stop the Coming War on American People By It’s Own Government
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433 views • August 27, 2019
Is the govt totally incompetent or is it following a globalist plan for urban concentration camps? What do we need in America to stop the coming civil war they are trying to create?
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