Methodical destruction of a disabled Leopard 1A5 tank using FPV drones "Rubicon" near the village Nikolaypole on the Konstantinovka direction.

The Russian army has captured the village of Predtechenino to the east of Konstantinovka, says military observer for Bild, Julian Repke.

Zelenksy may visit Trump's residence in Florida in the coming days, writes Kyiv Post, citing diplomatic sources.

"A trip to Florida is expected in the coming days for intense negotiations at Mar-a-Lago - a potential venue for a meeting with US leadership. The visit could take place as early as December 28, if everything goes according to plan," the publication writes.

According to the source, the most difficult parts of the peace negotiations - security guarantees, control of territories, and Russia's legal obligations - "still remain unresolved". But Zelenksy has "new ideas".