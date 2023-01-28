2023-1-28 the responsibility of Noah - C144





I am feeling led to make another video, and to make available consulting advice about how to prepare a modern-days-noah's-ark. I will extend this service for a fair donation. I have learned many ways not to do, and worked out the few ways that do, work. Knowledge is priceless in a time when you don't have time. You want proven advice from someone who lives it, not talks or tries to sell it; and I can provide that for the faithful who have such desire. I will create a separate email where you contact me. Please do not contact me if you are just a prepper looking for advice. The worldly should look to God for their soul, before looking for an escape from judgment. But if you are really serving the Lord, then feel free, I am here to help you. Because I have lived dirt poor, I have knowledge in wisdom in working with next to nothing, and how to redeem and put to use many things to work in your favor. Beginning after tabernacle this year, I will try to extend this service into actual on-site work, installation, consulting, etc; coupled with spiritual advice as the Lord gives. This is how we will both live and learn and work in faith, how I will lay down my life for the brethren.





thanks,

christopher





look for the upcoming video...





[email protected]



