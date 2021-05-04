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Paula White Goes 'Easter Pimpin' For Your Generous Gift Of A Thousand Dollars Or More
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151 views • May 04, 2021
THE ONE WORLD RELIGION OF CHRISLAMIS UPON US,
THIS IS WHY SO MANY ROMAN CATHOLICS JOINED PAULA WHITE IN WORSHIPPING MOTHER MOON
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/end-times-heretic-paula-white-keynote-speaker-unification-cult-church-one-world-religion-rally-of-hope-fulfilling-bible-prophecy-revelation/
-------------The heresy of Paula White
On Halloween, President Trump announced the appointment of televangelist Prosperity Gospel preacher Paula White as an official member of the White House staff. She has been Trump’s personal spiritual adviser for some time, but now she will be with the Office of Public Liaison as special adviser for the administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative. Halloween was a perfectly chosen date for this announcement, since Ms. White is nothing more than a mega-church, self-help huckster wearing the costume of a Christian minister.
In Ms. White’s case, this costume consists of expensive designer dresses impeccably tailored to show off her striking good looks and svelte figure. She literally “looks like a million bucks.” This is not an irrelevant sexist comment because she does, indeed, have millions of bucks, which is only perfectly fitting (pun intended) since, according to her version of Christianity, worldly success and monetary rewards are the outward signs of God’s favor. Her message is, literally, believing (and donating!) to her religious cause, to her church(s), will not only save your soul, but it will assuredly make you successful and rich at the same time — like she is!
Since 2017, she has been placed center stage in the spotlight by Donald Trump again and again. She has now been officially brought into the White House administration. She now has, arguably, the highest-placed role in national governmental affairs of any Christian pastor in America. But the question remains: What is she a pastor of? She has no degree from any college, bachelor’s or master’s, and no theological training of any sort. Period. Moreover, she and the whole Prosperity Gospel movement have been roundly condemned by bona fide Christians as a whole — evangelicals, Protestants and Catholics. Yet here she now is, sitting at the right hand of our president in an official capacity and (one has to assume) receiving a government salary.
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/trump-fires-up-religious-critics-with-job-for-televangelist-1.605539
A look at White’s career and her three marriages reveals her to be an opportunist who has left a fair amount of wrack, ruin and bankruptcies in her wake.
Her current husband (as of 2015) is rock star Jonathan Cain.
https://www.timesargus.com/opinion/perspective/on-faith-the-heresy-of-paula-white/article_4fb26c45-302a-5ed7-91e4-9cfa5d86ea0c.html
Paula White Goes 'Easter Pimpin' For Your Generous Gift Of A Thousand Dollars Or More, but if you don't have that, make it $144, or even $44. when it comes to 'holy begging' for your 'faith seed', Paula White can pimp it out like few others can.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGyQVjBLoBg&;t=180s
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/paula-white-wants-you-to-sow-your-lazarus-seed-of-1144-shell-send-handkerchief-back/
Photo: Trump and Paula White https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7640187/Pastor-labeled-Trumps-enemies-demonic-network-work-INSIDE-White-House.html
THIS IS WHY SO MANY ROMAN CATHOLICS JOINED PAULA WHITE IN WORSHIPPING MOTHER MOON
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/end-times-heretic-paula-white-keynote-speaker-unification-cult-church-one-world-religion-rally-of-hope-fulfilling-bible-prophecy-revelation/
-------------The heresy of Paula White
On Halloween, President Trump announced the appointment of televangelist Prosperity Gospel preacher Paula White as an official member of the White House staff. She has been Trump’s personal spiritual adviser for some time, but now she will be with the Office of Public Liaison as special adviser for the administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative. Halloween was a perfectly chosen date for this announcement, since Ms. White is nothing more than a mega-church, self-help huckster wearing the costume of a Christian minister.
In Ms. White’s case, this costume consists of expensive designer dresses impeccably tailored to show off her striking good looks and svelte figure. She literally “looks like a million bucks.” This is not an irrelevant sexist comment because she does, indeed, have millions of bucks, which is only perfectly fitting (pun intended) since, according to her version of Christianity, worldly success and monetary rewards are the outward signs of God’s favor. Her message is, literally, believing (and donating!) to her religious cause, to her church(s), will not only save your soul, but it will assuredly make you successful and rich at the same time — like she is!
Since 2017, she has been placed center stage in the spotlight by Donald Trump again and again. She has now been officially brought into the White House administration. She now has, arguably, the highest-placed role in national governmental affairs of any Christian pastor in America. But the question remains: What is she a pastor of? She has no degree from any college, bachelor’s or master’s, and no theological training of any sort. Period. Moreover, she and the whole Prosperity Gospel movement have been roundly condemned by bona fide Christians as a whole — evangelicals, Protestants and Catholics. Yet here she now is, sitting at the right hand of our president in an official capacity and (one has to assume) receiving a government salary.
https://www.stripes.com/news/us/trump-fires-up-religious-critics-with-job-for-televangelist-1.605539
A look at White’s career and her three marriages reveals her to be an opportunist who has left a fair amount of wrack, ruin and bankruptcies in her wake.
Her current husband (as of 2015) is rock star Jonathan Cain.
https://www.timesargus.com/opinion/perspective/on-faith-the-heresy-of-paula-white/article_4fb26c45-302a-5ed7-91e4-9cfa5d86ea0c.html
Paula White Goes 'Easter Pimpin' For Your Generous Gift Of A Thousand Dollars Or More, but if you don't have that, make it $144, or even $44. when it comes to 'holy begging' for your 'faith seed', Paula White can pimp it out like few others can.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGyQVjBLoBg&;t=180s
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/paula-white-wants-you-to-sow-your-lazarus-seed-of-1144-shell-send-handkerchief-back/
Photo: Trump and Paula White https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7640187/Pastor-labeled-Trumps-enemies-demonic-network-work-INSIDE-White-House.html
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