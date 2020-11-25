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65) Claire Edwards at Open Minds Ireland 2019: 'The peoples uprising against 5G'
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73 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards at Open Minds Ireland 2019: 'The peoples uprising against 5G' | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/12/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPjMuQXNM2E

Source:
Open Minds Ireland Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejLQns7aajI

Claire Edwards, BA Hons, MA, worked for the United Nations as Editor and Trainer in Intercultural Writing from 1999 to 2017. Since May 2018, she has collaborated with Arthur Firstenberg to publish the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space (www.5gspaceappeal.org). The Appeal has attracted over 84,000 individual and group signatories from more than 168 countries, but still needs to reach many more people. Claire warned the UN Secretary-General about the dangers of 5G during a meeting with UN staff in may 2018, calling for a halt to its rollout at UN duty stations.

We were delighted to have Claire at this years conference to share her knowledge on 5G in this highly informational and inspiring talk.
Keywords
healthemfchildrenschool5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowaveswi-fidnaharmfulexposuremobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsnon-ionizingpulsed emfopen minds ireland
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