A Beatles' Valentine's Day Message of Love

St. Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. John, Paul, George, and Ringo were ambassadors of love. Importantly, the Beatles held the frequency of love. Using music, they disseminated love vibrations all over the world. The famous foursome represented the heart with four chambers. Each one was playing a role in pumping out high-frequency songs. The Lads spread love and light encoded in the sound waves. As the listener hears such music, the heart chakra is activated. A sense of peace and harmony is achieved. People feel at ease, relaxed, and happy. As the Beatles grew more popular, this effect intensified. A healing energy was beginning to envelop the Earth. As emissaries from God, the Fab Four were succeeding in their mission. They were weaponizing music, but in a good way: Their songs were countering the dark energies that have a parasitic hold on this planet. Evil cannot exist where frequencies are too high.



Basically, the Beatles were using music to drive out evil. As you could probably surmise, especially if you have read Plastic Macca, the Darkside fought back. The lovable Mop-Tops were hijacked after Paul's removal, and turned into controlled opposition. On this occasion, however, we will just focus on the positive. All together now...



Tina Foster is the author of



"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" &



"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements"



Email Tina at faulconandsnowjob at hotmail dot com