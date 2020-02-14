BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Beatles' Valentine's Day Message of Love
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
201 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 14, 2020
St. Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate love. John, Paul, George, and Ringo were ambassadors of love. Importantly, the Beatles held the frequency of love. Using music, they disseminated love vibrations all over the world. The famous foursome represented the heart with four chambers. Each one was playing a role in pumping out high-frequency songs. The Lads spread love and light encoded in the sound waves. As the listener hears such music, the heart chakra is activated. A sense of peace and harmony is achieved. People feel at ease, relaxed, and happy. As the Beatles grew more popular, this effect intensified. A healing energy was beginning to envelop the Earth. As emissaries from God, the Fab Four were succeeding in their mission. They were weaponizing music, but in a good way: Their songs were countering the dark energies that have a parasitic hold on this planet. Evil cannot exist where frequencies are too high.

Basically, the Beatles were using music to drive out evil. As you could probably surmise, especially if you have read Plastic Macca, the Darkside fought back. The lovable Mop-Tops were hijacked after Paul's removal, and turned into controlled opposition. On this occasion, however, we will just focus on the positive. All together now...

Tina Foster is the author of

"Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" &

"The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements"

Email Tina at faulconandsnowjob at hotmail dot com
Keywords
loveentertainmentplastic maccatina fosterbeatlesmccartneyvalentines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Microplastics in Instant Noodle Cups

Study Finds Microplastics in Instant Noodle Cups

Zoey Sky
CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

Cassie B.
Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

MIND Diet Tied to Higher Cognitive Scores in Study of 8,681 Older Adults in China

Coco Somers
Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Reversing metabolic syndrome naturally: Simple habits outperform standard care in two-year trial

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy