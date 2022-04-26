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Synergy News: How to use Synergy Sprays & promo re Deep Thought Thursday (with Host Mike Bara)
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25 views • April 26, 2022
Hey lovelies... join me when I discuss the TRUTH behind CBD and all things plant-based therapeutics this Thrs. with Host Mike Bara on his livestream (YouTube: Mike Bara 3) this Thrs. April 28, 1pm EST. ALSO... watch this video for a refresher on how to use the Synergy by Shira Adler CBD infused Aromatherapy Synergy Sprays (on ShiraSynergy.com)
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