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The Viral Delusion - The Deadly Deception (Documentary Trailer 2022)
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199 views • May 05, 2022
One of the greatest documentaries ever made, about the defining epidemics of a generation. About the coming of age for many leading scientists and doctors who came to realize that blaming the illnesses on a specific virus was not only unsupported by science, it was downright nonsensical.
What were the true causes of the many illnesses around the world?
How many suffered from their misdiagnosis?
How the scientific establishment fell into the deadly delusion is crucial to understanding the pandemic and health, today.
Highly recommended series already available on my channels.
These videos do not fit Brighteon standards for copyright. Watch them here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
What were the true causes of the many illnesses around the world?
How many suffered from their misdiagnosis?
How the scientific establishment fell into the deadly delusion is crucial to understanding the pandemic and health, today.
Highly recommended series already available on my channels.
These videos do not fit Brighteon standards for copyright. Watch them here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@JOSE:f1
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