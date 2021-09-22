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VICTORIA POLICE OFFICER FROM THE RIOT SQUAD TODAY IN MELBOURNE - Questioned, Actions Speak Louder - 092221
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230 views • September 22, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fHze0jBOr1ph/
Liberum Arbitrium
A Victoria police officer from the riot squad today in Melbourne expressed his own grievances on camera, and revealed that he's being forced to choose between dishonorable police work and bankruptcy.
"I'm just as over this lockdown as you are mate, but this is my job. Im not skilled to do anything else, my wife's out of a job so unfortunately at this time in my life this is what I've gotta do."
https://t.me/realCRP/1541
Liberum Arbitrium
A Victoria police officer from the riot squad today in Melbourne expressed his own grievances on camera, and revealed that he's being forced to choose between dishonorable police work and bankruptcy.
"I'm just as over this lockdown as you are mate, but this is my job. Im not skilled to do anything else, my wife's out of a job so unfortunately at this time in my life this is what I've gotta do."
https://t.me/realCRP/1541
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