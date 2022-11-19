How to plant a fruit tree using the Ellen White method

G´day Weedy watchers. In this video, I´ll tell the story of a woman from the late 1800´s named Ellen White and how she came up with an idea to plant a fruit tree so it can really THRIVE. "A faster growing tree with bigger, sweeter and MORE fruit...earlier."









So I planted an avocado tree in my food forest using this method...with a few minor Weedy adjustments to the ingredients.





To study Permaculture with Geoff Lawton, enroll for the 2022 Permaculture Design Certificate course here: https://www.discoverpermaculture.com/... and remember to write 2022WEEDYBEARD at checkout to save USD $100 couresy Weedy :-)





https://www.theweedygarden.com









By subscribing to my channel and commenting on or liking this video you are helping YouTube notice it, so please go for it :-)



