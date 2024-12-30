Burqa is Standing Against Settler Aggression

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The village of Burqa, situated northeast of Ramallah, has been facing ongoing assaults from settlers. The most recent attack involved the establishment of a settlement outpost on the village’s land.
Interview: Zaki No'man, a member of the Council
Reporting: Momen. somrain
Filmed: 26/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video