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Infectious disease responders demonstration by Bill Gates
BishopInternational
BishopInternational
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187 views • February 03, 2021
New 2021 demonstration video to stop the virus with his little FEMA camp toys and biohazard chemical removal team figurines! I'm tellin you guys, everything that comes out of his mouth and does he absolutely means it! hes putting this stuff right in front of your face I told you at the beginning of lock down that he wanted to lock us down for 18 months well look at us! He really pulled his FEMA camp toys out for fun they've had this stuff planned out for decades!!!🏥🚑♻️💉
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#nonononono #FemaCamps #mandatoryvaccine #MarkOfTheBeast #oneworldorder #falseprophets #fakenews #mainstreammedia #msm #MRNA #Moderna #pfizer #GAVI #Monsanto #ID2020 #patent060606 #hr6666 #Antichrist #SpiritualWarfare #GoodvsEvil #EndTimes #Revelations #artificialintelligence #offthegrid
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monsantomsmantichristgaviendtimesrevelationsfakenewsspiritualwarfaremodernaartificialintelligencemarkofthebeastpfizerid2020falseprophetsgoodvsevilfemacampsmainstreammediaoneworldordermandatoryvaccinemrnahr6666nononononopatent060606offthegrid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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