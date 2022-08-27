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The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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384 views • August 27, 2022

UK, USA And Worldwide Suppliers For Iodine And Co Factors: http://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html


A lot of people are very deficient in iodine which is an essential mineral for optimal thyroid, mental, and physical health, and wellness, and without it, it will induce a wide variety of health issues and symptoms short and long term.


So I have created this specific video for you all to learn about the Iodine mega dose protocol with co-factors that I learned from various reliable sources years ago, this is one of the most effective Iodine protocols to saturate the body with Iodine so it's getting optimal amounts of this essential mineral to optimize your health holistically and rid you of sickness and disease.


If you are interested in learning about this full Iodine protocol I highly recommend you watch the video from start to finish and make sure if you are going ahead with this Iodine protocol that you do it exactly in the one I recommend in this video because if you do not then you will run into some issues.


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


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