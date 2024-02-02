Create New Account
O'Keefe's Sting Reveals WH Plot Against Kamala & Biden's Mental Woes 'Off the Record'
NewsClips
Unveiling the truth behind closed doors, Gary Franchi brings to light a stunning revelation from the heart of the White House. In a daring undercover operation, James O'Keefe exposes the hidden conversations about the potential removal of VP Kamala Harris and President Biden's alarming mental decline. This report dives deep into the murky waters of political strategy, staff discontent, and the stark reality faced by the administration. Discover the unspoken challenges and the dramatic impact on the future of American leadership. Don't miss Gary's final thought on why this explosive story matters to every American citizen. Stay tuned, and remember, knowledge is power.


