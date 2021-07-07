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ATHLETE HAS VAXXXINE INDUCED HEART ATTACK, EMERGENCY ROOM DOCS DON’T TREAT HIM, WAIT 8 HOURS (MIRRORED)
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1056 views • July 07, 2021
ATHLETE HAS VAXXXINE INDUCED HEART ATTACK, EMERGENCY ROOM DOCS DON’T TREAT HIM, WAIT 8 HOURS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4voDJi78gJ6N/
Teen Who Had Heart Attack After Pfizer Vaccine: ‘I’d Rather Have COVID’
18-year-old Isaiah Harris and his father described how Isaiah had to be hospitalized within 48 hours of his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently had a heart attack. Isaiah Harris said he received his first dose of Pfizer on April 8 and second dose on April 30. Within 12 hours of the second dose, the teen developed a fever and chills. His father, Justin Harris, initially didn’t think much about it because he got sick after both doses of the Moderna vaccine, although his symptoms weren’t serious.
“Doctors kept denying it was the vaccine,” Harris said. “They didn’t want to say it was that. Then a nurse brought in a study showing the vaccine could cause myocarditis.”
FULL STORY:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaiah-harris-teen-heart-attack-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4voDJi78gJ6N/
Teen Who Had Heart Attack After Pfizer Vaccine: ‘I’d Rather Have COVID’
18-year-old Isaiah Harris and his father described how Isaiah had to be hospitalized within 48 hours of his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently had a heart attack. Isaiah Harris said he received his first dose of Pfizer on April 8 and second dose on April 30. Within 12 hours of the second dose, the teen developed a fever and chills. His father, Justin Harris, initially didn’t think much about it because he got sick after both doses of the Moderna vaccine, although his symptoms weren’t serious.
“Doctors kept denying it was the vaccine,” Harris said. “They didn’t want to say it was that. Then a nurse brought in a study showing the vaccine could cause myocarditis.”
FULL STORY:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaiah-harris-teen-heart-attack-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
Source: bootcamp
Check out his channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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