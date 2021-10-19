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STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHT TO AUTONOMY
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80 views • October 19, 2021
The right to autonomy is the first human right. Freedom to dissent and other civil liberties, including freedom of speech and conscience, are protected under the US Constitution. NVIC Co-founder and President Barbara Loe Fisher discusses why efforts to censor the public conversation about vaccination and the elimination of exemptions in mandatory vaccination laws is a violation of human rights.
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