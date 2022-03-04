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NATO Expansion Provoked Putin: Kremlin Reacting To Offensive Posturing - Mirror
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171 views • March 04, 2022
https://www.brighteon.com/076505b8-6c0b-41e5-a2a5-870a925a2098 | Facts:
1. After the fall of the USSR the main US Objective is the Destruction of the Russian Christian Orthodoxy;
2. During 2014 war and Maidan in Ukraine, the US tried to apply the first point of these facts;
3. The NATO extended to East even though it said the opposite after the fall of the USSR breaking the agreement;
4. No Referendum was organized in the majority (if not all) of the countries that were newly received in NATO (at least in my country, Romania);
5. Hundreds if not thousands of Russians were killed by the Ukrainians (from the Nazi Battalion Azov and other groups) from 2014 to 2022;
6. All the countries in the Center and in the Eastern Europe were duped by US's and their own bribed government's propaganda to adhere to NATO:
7. The Ukraine is under the yoke of NWO, US Government and the US Deep State ...
1. After the fall of the USSR the main US Objective is the Destruction of the Russian Christian Orthodoxy;
2. During 2014 war and Maidan in Ukraine, the US tried to apply the first point of these facts;
3. The NATO extended to East even though it said the opposite after the fall of the USSR breaking the agreement;
4. No Referendum was organized in the majority (if not all) of the countries that were newly received in NATO (at least in my country, Romania);
5. Hundreds if not thousands of Russians were killed by the Ukrainians (from the Nazi Battalion Azov and other groups) from 2014 to 2022;
6. All the countries in the Center and in the Eastern Europe were duped by US's and their own bribed government's propaganda to adhere to NATO:
7. The Ukraine is under the yoke of NWO, US Government and the US Deep State ...
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