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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0963 - Valaree Schwab - Report on the crime
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40 views • June 17, 2021
Valaree went to a McDonald’s, where she was attacked by the group, which included Brown. Slack hit Valaree in the head, knocking her to the ground, leaving her with a brain hemorrhage on her left side. Slack then took her house keys and pepper spray and ran to Dunkin’ Donuts, where Valaree attempted to get her stuff back, before being stabbed in her heart and lungs by Brown. She bled to death in the Dunkin’ Donuts while holding the hand of a cashier.
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