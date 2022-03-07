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Using masks causes bacterial lung infection. They label this as Covid-19.
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250 views • March 07, 2022
Using masks causes bacterial lung infection. They label this as covid-19.
The only people who are getting sick are ones who are using masks and have been vaxxinated. They are walking manufacturers of disease. Natural immunity beats any death jab or vaxxination.
Keep sharing, we need to wake people up!
https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1
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All rights reserved.
The only people who are getting sick are ones who are using masks and have been vaxxinated. They are walking manufacturers of disease. Natural immunity beats any death jab or vaxxination.
Keep sharing, we need to wake people up!
https://t.me/hiddeninplainsight1
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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