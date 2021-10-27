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MAN VS. MACHINE
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60 views • October 27, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3982/the-world-changing-innovation-you-dont-know-about-call-in-show-january-24th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3982-the-world-changing-innovation-you-dont-know-about-call-in-show-january-24th-2018
Question: “I’ve watched some of your videos on automation and Universal Basic Income. You did not mention the critical component that robots can think and learn. Unlike the shifts in the job market from the past that were based on physical skill (i.e. systematic routines done by humans) robots will eventually be able to take jobs that require human level thought. Despite my libertarian ideology, it concerns me that in the future there may come a time where the majority of jobs, including ones that require thought, will no longer require humans. What happens when robots have higher IQs than human beings? Will humans be obsolete much like how the horse became obsolete with an increase in transportation technology? What is your take on the thinking aspect of automation? What could be a solution in a free society?”
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3982/the-world-changing-innovation-you-dont-know-about-call-in-show-january-24th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3982-the-world-changing-innovation-you-dont-know-about-call-in-show-january-24th-2018
Question: “I’ve watched some of your videos on automation and Universal Basic Income. You did not mention the critical component that robots can think and learn. Unlike the shifts in the job market from the past that were based on physical skill (i.e. systematic routines done by humans) robots will eventually be able to take jobs that require human level thought. Despite my libertarian ideology, it concerns me that in the future there may come a time where the majority of jobs, including ones that require thought, will no longer require humans. What happens when robots have higher IQs than human beings? Will humans be obsolete much like how the horse became obsolete with an increase in transportation technology? What is your take on the thinking aspect of automation? What could be a solution in a free society?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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