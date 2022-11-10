05. Quietening the Soul (WARNING: Read description) Why? Survival.

http://freedomshock.com
IRONY WARNING: This series is about finding peace within our soul... but this episode contains soul-disturbing content. Why? We will not actually embrace the need to organize our souls until we realize the desperate position we are in.
In this fifth installment of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren, of Freedomshock.com, points to the possible endgame of globalist scheming. If this diabolical plan succeeds, each human being is going to require incredible spiritual resilience to not cooperate with the deception.
Choosing to cooperate with the deception will have destructive consequences when it comes to the final destination of the soul.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.