05. Quietening the Soul (WARNING: Read description) Why? Survival.
Freedomshock
Published 19 days ago |

http://freedomshock.com

IRONY WARNING: This series is about finding peace within our soul... but this episode contains soul-disturbing content. Why? We will not actually embrace the need to organize our souls until we realize the desperate position we are in.

In this fifth installment of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren, of Freedomshock.com, points to the possible endgame of globalist scheming. If this diabolical plan succeeds, each human being is going to require incredible spiritual resilience to not cooperate with the deception.

Choosing to cooperate with the deception will have destructive consequences when it comes to the final destination of the soul.

