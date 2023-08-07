BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Border Invasion, Illegals Spreading Diseases & Entering SpaceX Property
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
339 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
505 views • August 07, 2023

Ann Vandersteel/Operation Burning Edge reporting from the southern border on illegal crossings. They have video of US agents assisting crossings & harassing those documenting the crisis. Gov Abbot built a facility to house 200,000. Illegals are bringing infectious & antibiotic resistant diseases. TrakkaSystems advanced camera technology is being used to capture imaging. Elon Musk’s Starlink system is used for communications. SpaceX located near by is allowing illegals to cross that property while others cannot enter. 

https://twitter.com/AgueroForTexas 

Trakkasystems.com 

Givesendgo.com/burningedge 

SUPPORT MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING-Thanks!

PATRIOT MOBILE: www.patriotmobile.com/ruby FREE $30 Activation w/Promo Code RUBY

Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY-10% off & free shipping)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/

MY PREPPER LIST: I receive a small commission-Thanks.

Cod Liver Oil: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS

Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3

Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ

Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL

Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4

Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3

Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax

Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B

Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB

Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC

Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN

Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w





Keywords
immigration crisissouthern border crisisillegal border crossingsoperation burning edgeillegal invadersborder crisis updateborder overwhelmedus southern border crisisimmigrant diseaseselon musk starlink
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy