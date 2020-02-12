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The Most Shocking Teaching of Jesus
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32 views • February 12, 2020
This video explores some shocking bible verses: Would you cut off your hand, or poke your eye out if it meant being saved from hell? Should we take Jesus literally when he says to cut off body parts if they cause us to sin?
This is video #6 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: https://youtube.com
-"Mechanical Birds" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/bfrZzv) Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org
-"Open hand" by wimayr -(https://goo.gl/9r9fqj)CC BY 2.0
-"Plate II Mortification (gangrene) Robert Carswell 1830's by Wellcome Library, London(https://goo.gl/X3rTmn) CC BY 4
-"Te Deum Ecuménico 2009" by Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle (https://goo.gl/uPyKEH) CC BY 2
https://www.flickr.com/
-"OH No (shocked)" by david pacey (https://goo.gl/jFkk9R) CC BY 2.0
-"Red Breaks Obstacle" by John Fowler (https://goo.gl/GE484z) CC BY 2.0
-"Recurrent Malignant Melanoma, Upper Back" by Ed Uthman (https://goo.gl/bjMckZ) CC BY 2.0
-"/ponder" by hobvias sudoneighm (https://goo.gl/ObahYT) CC BY 2.0
-"Christ in Prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/5Gt8nt) CC BY 2.0
-"Empty pocket" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/o6LW2j) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 66" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/VZglfq) CC BY 2
- "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://freesound.org
- Foley Friday - BadBreaks_Crunch_and_Snap by Sonictechtonic (https://goo.gl/JUl3ed) CC BY 3.0
- bone-saw by Diramus (https://www.youtube.com/user/diramus) CC0 1.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
This is video #6 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Music: https://youtube.com
-"Mechanical Birds" by Unwritten Stories (https://goo.gl/bfrZzv) Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Images: https://commons.wikimedia.org
-"Open hand" by wimayr -(https://goo.gl/9r9fqj)CC BY 2.0
-"Plate II Mortification (gangrene) Robert Carswell 1830's by Wellcome Library, London(https://goo.gl/X3rTmn) CC BY 4
-"Te Deum Ecuménico 2009" by Eduardo Frei Ruiz Tagle (https://goo.gl/uPyKEH) CC BY 2
https://www.flickr.com/
-"OH No (shocked)" by david pacey (https://goo.gl/jFkk9R) CC BY 2.0
-"Red Breaks Obstacle" by John Fowler (https://goo.gl/GE484z) CC BY 2.0
-"Recurrent Malignant Melanoma, Upper Back" by Ed Uthman (https://goo.gl/bjMckZ) CC BY 2.0
-"/ponder" by hobvias sudoneighm (https://goo.gl/ObahYT) CC BY 2.0
-"Christ in Prayer" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/5Gt8nt) CC BY 2.0
-"Empty pocket" by CafeCredit.com (https://goo.gl/o6LW2j) CC BY 2.0
-"Jesus Ascension to Heaven 66" by Waiting For The Word (https://goo.gl/VZglfq) CC BY 2
- "Books /1" by Banalities (https://goo.gl/xyITks) CC BY 2.0
SFX: https://freesound.org
- Foley Friday - BadBreaks_Crunch_and_Snap by Sonictechtonic (https://goo.gl/JUl3ed) CC BY 3.0
- bone-saw by Diramus (https://www.youtube.com/user/diramus) CC0 1.0
Videos: https://www.youtube.com/
- Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Keywords
what does god wantjesuschristianityfalse prophetsprosperity gospelseeking the truthteachings of jesuswords of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godjesus teachingssermon on the mountgod and mammonhow to be a christianchristian teachingsteachings of jesus serieswhat is a christian
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