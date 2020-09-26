KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS

The beginning scenes were the best visually that I could find that also I was able to match up with the music I mixed.

I believe in the 6 days of creation just like it says in Genesis.

John 3:16

ANTICHRIST THEORY:

Ron Wyatt said he discovered the Ark of the Covenant. I think it was back in the 80s. You can find his videos all over the internet.

He said that the Ark was hidden below the crucifixion site and that the earthquake that happened during Jesus' sacrifice on the cross, opened a crack directly above the Ark. He says that Jesus' Blood flowed down thru the crack and fell on top of the left side of the Mercy Seat.

Ron says he collected some of the dried Blood and took it to a lab in Israel for analysis. The lab techs reconstituted the Blood and looked at it under a microscope. The Blood was alive. They also did DNA chromosome testing, which showed that the Person who the Blood belonged to had DNA from the mother, like a genetic exact, and a Y chromosome that determined male sex from a different source. 24 cromosomes= 23 from Mary. 1 Y from GOD Holy Spirit.



Now here's my speculation. What if not very long after this discovery. The Powers that be, Satan, Illuminati, Luciferians, Masons, Elite, Rome, Mystery Babylon... got some of that Blood and made themselves a person?

Made themselves an Antichrist.

A clone of Jesus' body. Think about it.



John 2:



19Jesus answered and said unto them, Destroy this TEMPLE, and in three days I will raise it up.



20Then said the Jews, Forty and six years was this TEMPLE in building, and wilt thou rear it up in three days?



21But he spake of the TEMPLE of his body.



2 Thessalonians 2:

Let no man deceive you by any means: for , except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the TEMPLE of God, shewing himself that he is God.

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”