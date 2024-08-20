70's Robot Anime Geppy-X (1999, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
70s Robot Anime Geppy-X (70年代風ロボットアニメ ゲッP-X) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by 7 Computerised Creations and published by Aroma. It was only released in Japan.
Geppy-X, a team of three guys piloting spaceships, defend Japan against the alien invasion force of the Devil Empire. The three can combine their ships to form a giant mecha.
Geppy-X is made to mimic a typical mecha anime from the 70s, using typical art styles, creature designs and music, as well as anime cutscenes. The game goes so far that every level is an episode of the fictious anime Geppy-X, featuring an opening and a credit sequence, both with their own song, anime cutscenes during the level (including the re-occuring transformation sequence), and even a commercial break after the fight against a mid-boss (including a short ad for Geppy-X merchandise products).