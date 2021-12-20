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Breaking news: The actual controller and owner of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group died suddenly. As early as Oct 15, 2017, Miles Guo had revealed that the founder and Chairman of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group and his brother have a very unusual tie with Wang Qishan’s family. On Nov 7, 2019, Miles Guo again blew the whistle that a financial group owned by a Chinese celebrity’s husband will collapse, indicating Chinese singer Mao Amin’s husband Xie Zhikun.