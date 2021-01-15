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Jeffrey Prather-Republicide-14January2021 CCP breached US
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701 views • January 15, 2021
BREAKING! Pelosi blackmailed into 2nd charade impeachment. POTUS declass China Strategy. Dem's bill to end Electoral College. Antifa Agent Provocateur John Sullivan outed. Global Covert 5th Gen unrestricted World War 4. Trump declassifies Strategic Indo-Pacific Doc. Dark Families and Chinese Communist Party(CCP). FBI-Hold up any investigation. Biden Hard Drives, CCP controls Pelosi and Dems. Antifa covert trained Deep State spies and murderers. Portland. The Masks are off Dems and RINOs. We are God's plan. CCP controls Big Tech. Pelosi False Flag, Big Pharma, CCP; Covid-19 and Great Reset. Boiling the Frog Slowly. CIA Deep State posing as Israelis. CIA Deep State posing as Trump Supporters. Inauguration CIA Deep State False Flag. Jews, Christians and Natives always under attack.
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