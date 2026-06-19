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RT News - June 19 2026 6AM GMT
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June 19, 2026

rt.com



Switzerland says talks between the US and Iran planned for Friday in the country are off after the parties signed their Memorandum of Understanding earlier this week. Despite the document stipulating an end to the war on all fronts, Israel attacks southern Lebanon overnight reportedly leaving casualties among locals. RT speaks to the grief stricken parents of a seven month old baby who was killed by an IDF soldier claiming his family posed a threat.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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