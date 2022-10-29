Create New Account
Today - Sevastopol, Russia - Destruction of a Submersible Unmanned Vehicle of the AF of Ukraine by a Helicopter Strike from the Russian Black Sea Fleet. 102922
29.10.2022 Sevastopol, Russia. Footage of the destruction of a submersible unmanned vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a helicopter strike from the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

In the morning, an attempt was made to carry out a massive attack by a kamikaze UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. According to preliminary data, not one of the attacking UAVs reached the target. Air defense did a great job

--

⚡️⚡️⚡️Russia suspends participation in grain deal after attacks on Black Sea Fleet ships – Russian Defense Ministry

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

