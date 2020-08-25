Constitutional lawyer sues Canadian Prime Minister, CBC and others

Constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati on behalf of nine plaintiffs has launched a lawsuit in CANADA against the Prime Minister of Canada, Premier of Ontario, Canadian Health Minister, Canadian Broadcasting Corp and others over Covid measures.

In brief the statement of claim says the covid measures are neither scientifically or medically based. That the Prime Minister and the Premier have inflicted structural Constitutional violations. They also claim that the covid test is false as it can not isolate the Covid 19 virus. He quotes the health minister as saying 50% of the tests are false positives. Galati maintains that all of the tests are false as they will register a positive if corona virus particles are found, which could be from last years flu shot. This is the first time the government is being taken to court over their covid measures.