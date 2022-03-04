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Kim Iversen | Ukraine Will Be Wrecked. OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES
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31 views • March 04, 2022
Kim Iversen: ”Ukraine Will Be Wrecked." OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES. - The Hill
Kim Iversen highlights previous warnings from world leaders that NATO expansion would lead to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
John J. Mearsheimer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4- The University of Chicago. Sep 25, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/c/thehill
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY3JsqVR_04 - Mar 2, 2022
Kim Iversen | Ukraine Will Be Wrecked. OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES
Kim Iversen, Ukraine Will Be Wrecked, OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES, The Hill, Mar 2 2022.
Kim Iversen, Ukrain, OMINOUS Warnings, NATO, The Hill, Mar 2 2022
Kim Iversen highlights previous warnings from world leaders that NATO expansion would lead to a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
John J. Mearsheimer - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4- The University of Chicago. Sep 25, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/c/thehill
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY3JsqVR_04 - Mar 2, 2022
Kim Iversen | Ukraine Will Be Wrecked. OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES
Kim Iversen, Ukraine Will Be Wrecked, OMINOUS Warnings Of NATO-Provoked War Given For DECADES, The Hill, Mar 2 2022.
Kim Iversen, Ukrain, OMINOUS Warnings, NATO, The Hill, Mar 2 2022
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