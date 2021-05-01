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CIVIL WAR in France today 1 maj 2021? [30.04.2021}
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120 views • May 01, 2021
Nicole Elisei @EliseiNicole · 3 t
5.11 PM · 1. maj 2021·Twitter for iPhone
#France Paris
https://twitter.com/FrkT1972/status/1388559894245265408
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Original title: PacMan: Militarized Islam under UN aka secret Royal lodges run the planet [30.04.2021}
Al-Qaeda was created, funded and trained by CIA. When this became public after September 11. 2001 the secret Royal lodges changed the name to ISIS. Now it is NATO that fund and train ISIS.
The first main part of this film is clips taken from The Alex Jones show April 30. 2021
The Alex Jones Show - Infowars: There's a War on For Your Mind!
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Paul Joseph Watson
https://www.banned.video/channel/paul-joseph-watson
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson/
https://summit.news/
Source:
PacmanPacks
157 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kIm5phIugFxC/
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
5.11 PM · 1. maj 2021·Twitter for iPhone
#France Paris
https://twitter.com/FrkT1972/status/1388559894245265408
--
Original title: PacMan: Militarized Islam under UN aka secret Royal lodges run the planet [30.04.2021}
Al-Qaeda was created, funded and trained by CIA. When this became public after September 11. 2001 the secret Royal lodges changed the name to ISIS. Now it is NATO that fund and train ISIS.
The first main part of this film is clips taken from The Alex Jones show April 30. 2021
The Alex Jones Show - Infowars: There's a War on For Your Mind!
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.banned.video/
Paul Joseph Watson
https://www.banned.video/channel/paul-joseph-watson
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson/
https://summit.news/
Source:
PacmanPacks
157 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kIm5phIugFxC/
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
Keywords
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