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IL SALOTTINO - Informazione e Risveglio, con Alberto Medici e AleBertola!
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2 views • May 26, 2020
Puntata 14°
Serie: INFORMAZIONE
25 -5 -2020
Ospite: Alberto Medici
Autore tra le altre cose di ingannati.it Alberto fa il suo primo approccio con IlSalottino, sdoganando così il tema dell' INFORMAZIONE, il quale verrà portato sul canale twitch.tv/mesbettv ogni lunedì dagli Evoluzionisti e dal conduttore Giovane Mesbet!
Ciliegina sulla torta di questa puntata, la presenza di Alessandro Bertola, cane sciolto, promotore del RISVEGLIO da quasi 20 anni.
Sigla "Wish you were here" cover Mi Re La & Mark Of Sool
Rubrica "Un Libro con Camilla" Ep.2: Kafka sulla spiaggia (Murakami)
#followtheblackcat
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https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod....
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
mail: [email protected]
dirette su twitch.tv/mesbetTV
Serie: INFORMAZIONE
25 -5 -2020
Ospite: Alberto Medici
Autore tra le altre cose di ingannati.it Alberto fa il suo primo approccio con IlSalottino, sdoganando così il tema dell' INFORMAZIONE, il quale verrà portato sul canale twitch.tv/mesbettv ogni lunedì dagli Evoluzionisti e dal conduttore Giovane Mesbet!
Ciliegina sulla torta di questa puntata, la presenza di Alessandro Bertola, cane sciolto, promotore del RISVEGLIO da quasi 20 anni.
Sigla "Wish you were here" cover Mi Re La & Mark Of Sool
Rubrica "Un Libro con Camilla" Ep.2: Kafka sulla spiaggia (Murakami)
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornati seguici sui social:
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod....
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
mail: [email protected]
dirette su twitch.tv/mesbetTV
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