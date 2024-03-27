Landon Starbuck: Exposing The War on Children

Robby and Landon Starbuck star in their new documentary The War on Children, which exposes the transgender attack being waged on youth from every conceivable angle: education, entertainment, the news, politics, big tech, medicine, non-profits and the industries that finance them. These are the “weapons” the Starbucks identify, and they provide solutions necessary to win this war.
Landon sits down with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to discuss her goals in making the documentary, and her continued work to save our children.
For more information, click the links below:
The War on Children Documentary
Landon’s non-profit Freedom Forever
