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JOURNALIST THREATENED WITH RACKETEERING CHARGES FOR COVERAGE OF CAPITOL RIOT
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130 views • December 02, 2021
Steve Baker, a journalist who covered the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is being threatened with prosecution under federal racketeering laws, possibly in an attempt to quash his investigation into certain federal agencies' involvement in the events of that day. He discussed his case with The New American: what he saw on January 6, how his probable prosecution came about, and how he plans to respond to it.
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