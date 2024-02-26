Create New Account
Ep. 77: Cultural Revolution
Son of the Republic
The Cultural Revolution is here.

Just ask Xi Van Fleet.

She’s lived it twice.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-xi-van-fleet-2/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1762249935116963993

