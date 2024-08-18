Kevin J Johnston PUBLIC STATEMENT About Pickering Pedo Mayor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J. Johnston is making a PUBLIC STATEMENT regarding the ridiculous public statement made by the pedophile loving mayor of the City of Pickering, Kevin Ashe.
It is time that each and every one of you out there get an opportunity to understand just how bad politics in Canada are and the mayor of Pickering is equally as bad as every other useless politician in Canada who support domestic terror groups and pedo groups.
The public statement is Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 p.m. eastern time
