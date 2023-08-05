How did the devotions to the Two Hearts begin - Ask A Marian

Fr. Anthony Gramlich - Ask a Marian
Jun 15, 2023
Today on Ask A Marian, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC explains the origins of the devotions to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary - two of the most important of all devotions in the Church.
