Date: Mar. 24, 2026. Lesson 57-2026. Title: The Deep Pit: The Snare of the Strange Woman (KJV Focus)

Proverbs 22:14, in the KJV, delivers a sobering warning: “The mouth of strange women is a deep pit: he that is abhorred of the LORD shall fall therein.” The imagery is severe—seductive speech becomes a trap from which escape is difficult, revealing both moral danger and divine judgment. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart focus on the KJV rendering, examining how flattering words conceal destruction, why spiritual vulnerability leads to moral downfall, and how this verse connects desire, deception, and divine displeasure. Tomorrow’s study will contrast this with the Septuagint translation, highlighting key differences in interpretation.

Lesson 57-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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