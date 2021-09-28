Romney Family Baby Arrives + Update + Euthanizing Nurses + More

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Also we discuss the various medical doctors around the world testing vaccinated people’s blood. And what a South Carolina nurse told a HHS Senate Committee about how he was forced to euthanize many Covid patients. And the eerie comparisons to another time in history, Germany post-WWI less than a century ago, after we said it could never happen again ….
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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.