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David Anthony: More puking and Psyop at the mouth from 'Liz Crokin', No evidence No proof! [26.03.2021]
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53 views • March 26, 2021
"Liz Crokin, an award winning journalist gives the current state of affairs with covid-19, mass arrests taking place and why Bill Gates stepped down from Microsoft as well as thousands more following suit."
Note: I totally agree David, but 99,0 % of People dont wanna go 'inside' themselves, they wanna be 'happy', thats also why they selv-medicine with painkillers, psychotropic drugs, junk-food, poisen water, medicine, cannabis, hash, beer and spirits and other drugs and partying all the time and use the loving, understanding empathic 'language' 'New Public Management speak', DoubleSpeak and NewSpeak because they do not want to see reality, they want to be 'happy'.
And I never think it will change...
#SIMONPARKES #CHARLIEWARD #JUANOSAVIN
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
727 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJp6QZCre5f5/
Note: I totally agree David, but 99,0 % of People dont wanna go 'inside' themselves, they wanna be 'happy', thats also why they selv-medicine with painkillers, psychotropic drugs, junk-food, poisen water, medicine, cannabis, hash, beer and spirits and other drugs and partying all the time and use the loving, understanding empathic 'language' 'New Public Management speak', DoubleSpeak and NewSpeak because they do not want to see reality, they want to be 'happy'.
And I never think it will change...
#SIMONPARKES #CHARLIEWARD #JUANOSAVIN
LIFE OF ILLUSION
David Anthony
727 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yJp6QZCre5f5/
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