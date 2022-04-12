BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ships Disappear Beyond Earth's Curvature?
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
812 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
134 views • April 12, 2022
One of the most commonly cited alleged proofs of the globe Earth is the disappearance of ships sailing beyond the horizon as seen from an observer on shore. Globe Earthers since Aristotle have claimed the reason that ship hulls disappear before their mast-heads when sailing away is due to the physical curvature of the Earth obfuscating their view. This simple supposed proof is still cited today by Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Michelle Thaller and other NASA spokespeople, but is easily shown invalid with the use of modern zoom technology. By fixing a good telescope or super-zoom camera aimed at the horizon on a clear day it is possible to bring ships that have completely disappeared beyond the supposed curvature of the Earth fully back into view.

NOTE: For people who have seen my other similar videos on these subjects, I am updating them with new information, new visuals, and higher quality audio/video, also giving them different titles to to work around the algorithm. You can help by liking, commenting, sharing, and subscribing, thanks!

Get Connected With Me:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/truthseeker/ericdubay/
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Keywords
sciencenasatruthflat earthconspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Iranian Security Chief Rules Out U.S. Talks Until Conditions Are Met

Belle Carter
Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Houthis Seize Red Sea Islands as Analysts Warn of Oil Supply Risks

Belle Carter
Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Senate Fails to Advance Digital Asset Market Clarity Act in 49-50 Vote

Belle Carter
OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

OpenAI, Anthropic Researchers Call for Slower AI Development as Safety Warnings Escalate

Chase Codewell
9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

9/11, Anwar Al-Awlaki, Unanswered Questions and Why Some Answers Remain Hidden

Morgan S. Verity
Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Modi Calls for Global Governance Reform as BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy