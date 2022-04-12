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Ships Disappear Beyond Earth's Curvature?
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134 views • April 12, 2022
One of the most commonly cited alleged proofs of the globe Earth is the disappearance of ships sailing beyond the horizon as seen from an observer on shore. Globe Earthers since Aristotle have claimed the reason that ship hulls disappear before their mast-heads when sailing away is due to the physical curvature of the Earth obfuscating their view. This simple supposed proof is still cited today by Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Michelle Thaller and other NASA spokespeople, but is easily shown invalid with the use of modern zoom technology. By fixing a good telescope or super-zoom camera aimed at the horizon on a clear day it is possible to bring ships that have completely disappeared beyond the supposed curvature of the Earth fully back into view.
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NOTE: For people who have seen my other similar videos on these subjects, I am updating them with new information, new visuals, and higher quality audio/video, also giving them different titles to to work around the algorithm. You can help by liking, commenting, sharing, and subscribing, thanks!
Get Connected With Me:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
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Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
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Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/truthseeker/ericdubay/
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