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KAREN ST
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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61 views • May 01, 2022
Note: Sorry my voice is somewhat garbled. I recorded this at 6am fignting the NWO, GREAT RESET globalist takeover 24/7. I appreciate $$ contributions so I can upgrade my equipment and production values.

I FOUND KAREN STREET IN CHANDLER AZ BUT ALL THE SUBSERVIENT KARENS AND DARRENS APPARENTLY DIED FROM THE BIG PHARMA INJECTIONS.

The cowardly Karen and Darren sheeple will embrace and happily serve their new Chinese CCP, muslim sheik and trans pedo masters gates/rockefellers, duponts(raped his 3yr daughter and put Biden in power)for extra $$ and free cruise ship tickets. The many obese Karens will enjoy Achmeds ordering them to wear their new Burkas cause they hide so much fat and are designer.

Washington, Jefferson and Jackson are turning over in their graves.

The good news is, forget the selfish, lazy, cowardly sheeple; 5% of organized, patriot Americans can defeat the globalists and replace our government swamp trash with real American patriots.

FED UP!?! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE AND FOLLOW ON GAB AT THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR

____________________________

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM IN DEFENSE OF OUR CONSTITUTIONAL, FREE REPUBLIC.

I ACCEPT NO $$ FROM BIG PHARMA CORPS., BIG GOVT., CHINESE CCP & WEALTHY MUSLIM SHEIKS.

Followers,subscribers, likers:

Email me your name, city state, phone(optional) for patriot events, organizing, networking and to pledge $ contributions(optional) to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism. To: Jonathanadlermedia@com
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy