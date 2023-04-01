SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

TO LUZ DE MARIA

MARCH 27, 2023

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, I am addressing you by Divine Mercy.

I COME TO WARN YOU SO THAT YOU WOULD PREPARE YOURSELVES SPIRITUALLY AND MATERIALLY WITH WHAT IS NECESSARY.

Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is Merciful towards all of humanity, He wants to save all; to all He gives the Blessing of Salvation. All human beings who wish to save their souls can enter into this infinite Divine Mercy.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

I COME TO RAISE MY VOICE SO THAT EVERY CREATURE IN EVERY PLACE AND LOCATION MIGHT BE PREPARED TO CONVERT.

Time is growing short and the possible scenarios in which you are immersed are so many that the weight of events will lead the Divine Arm to descend.

Our Queen and Mother warns you:

THE DIVINE ARM IS FALLING AND HUMANITY IS FACING THE UNIMAGINABLE…

Do you want to know how to prepare yourselves for all that is coming to humanity?

Be true children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and love His Mother, the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Be doers of the Divine Word present in Sacred Scripture. This means being knowers and practitioners of the Divine Word (James 1:22-25).

Love the Commandments and keep them.

Know and comply with the Sacraments.

Practice the Beatitudes.

Constantly ask for the assistance of the Holy Spirit.

Put into practice the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. Love your neighbor and be humble. Be lights on the way.

Live the Faith in its splendor and live each day in interior prayer, fulfilling the Will of Our Father.

SHOW FORESIGHT: keep foods in your homes that have a long date of expiration. Keep honey, food that is easy to cook, cleaning products, alcohol, medicines, water and everything that you already know about. You should learn to store salted meat, as your ancestors did.

Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

PLAGUE IS ON THE EARTH AND EVENTS ARE AT THE GATES FOR HUMANITY.

The earth trembles with force and will tremble sequentially in several countries. War is coming: hitherto unknown weapons of great lethality will make themselves known.

Children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ, there will be a red moon and it will foreshadow what will happen after that red moon (Acts 2:19-20, Rev 6:12).

YOU WILL HEAR ABOUT A CLOUD THAT WILL SPREAD RAPIDLY, CARRIED BY THE WIND. WITHOUT KNOWING ITS ORIGIN, THE CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST WILL WANT TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. DO NOT GO OUT, BUT TAKE SHELTER IN A CLOSED PLACE WITHOUT WINDOWS. IN THIS WAY YOU WILL BE PROTECTED AND MY LEGIONS WILL GUARD YOU.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Japan:

it will be shaken by an earthquake.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Mexico: it will suffer due to the magnitude of an earthquake.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for America:

it will be strongly shaken.

Pray, children of our King and Lord Jesus Christ: betrayal will be exposed before the eyes of humanity.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

AT THIS TIME, THE WORK OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS, OF YOUR GUARDIAN ANGELS, GOES BEYOND WHAT YOU CAN IMAGINE. We find ourselves in a spiritual struggle (Eph. 6:12), continually defending you against temptations. We will defend you more against the Antichrist and his evil legions.



We continually praise and glorify and worship God, waiting for the moment when we will exclaim:

"To Him who sits on the throne and to the Lamb be praise and honor and glory and power forever and ever" (Rev. 5:13).

https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm/





