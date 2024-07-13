What I Think Of Ivermectin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As I am an English as a second language teacher I spend a lot of time in developing countries so I've come up against parasites quite frequently and I'm a great firm believer in Ivernectin as it has stopped parasites in me before. It didn't work for Giardia I had to resort to antibiotics but that one is terrible to get rid of. I don't like to say this but the spike protein actually acts like a parasite in our bodies so that's why I think Ivermectin knocked it over.
Now I'll talk about one of my friends who has been giving blood for as long as I can remember and he's just recently given his hundred pint of blood. Now this guy is vaxed to the Max and I mean that if there is a Vax going he goes and gets it. And I think the giving blood actually alleviates some of the problems caused by the vacs.
https://www.brighteon.com/63d33529-e4d1-48df-a937-03191a5794e7
