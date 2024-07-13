BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What I Think Of Ivermectin
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
204 views • 9 months ago

As I am an English as a second language teacher I spend a lot of time in developing countries so I've come up against parasites quite frequently and I'm a great firm believer in Ivernectin as it has stopped parasites in me before. It didn't work for Giardia I had to resort to antibiotics but that one is terrible to get rid of. I don't like to say this but the spike protein actually acts like a parasite in our bodies so that's why I think Ivermectin knocked it over. 

Now I'll talk about one of my friends who has been giving blood for as long as I can remember and he's just recently given his hundred pint of blood. Now this guy is vaxed to the Max and I mean that if there is a Vax going he goes and gets it. And I think the giving blood actually alleviates some of the problems caused by the vacs.

  https://www.brighteon.com/63d33529-e4d1-48df-a937-03191a5794e7

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00B8772MS/allbooks?

vaxmelatoninivermectingiving blood
