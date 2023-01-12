Uncensored: Martin Armstrong - Will the Economy Collapse Completely in 2023?

Maria Zeee Uncensored





January 11, 2023





World-renowned economist Martin Armstrong from https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/ joins Maria Zeee to discuss his predictions for 2023 including civil unrest, war, and what he sees is the reality of the economic situation globally right now.

