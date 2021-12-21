Devastated Parents Warn How The COVID Shots Killed or Krippled Their Children

In this short video, you’ll hear just several of the stories of parents who are grieving the loss of their children after giving them a vaccine they were promised would protect them. Many, thinking they were doing the right thing, took an experimental shot and have left devastated parents and families behind.While evaluating the data, one of the writers of the paper, Steve Kirsch, recognized the gravity of the situation as it relates to the number of children who have died after taking the vaccine versus the number who have died from the illness. CDC data ending December 8, 2021,17 shows 757 children younger than 18 were listed as casualties of COVID-19.He points out that many of these deaths, like those in adults, are likely children who died with COVID and not from COVID.18 However, to maintain simplicity, he used those numbers for comparison. Then, using data from VAERS ending December 3, 2021, he found 32 deaths from the vaccine.Using the URF of 41, this suggests there have been 1,312 deaths that are likely to have been caused by the injection as compared to the 757 deaths the CDC records as having been caused by the illness. If you do the math, this means the shot has killed roughly 173% more children than the illness.Using the same URF of 41 and the current data ending December 3, 2021, from OpenVAERS we can estimate there should have been 38,804,901 reports and 815,326 deaths. This is vitally important as the total number of deaths recorded for COVID-19 as of December 15, 2021. is 795,839.19 This means the shot has currently killed more children and adults than the virus.Adverse Event VAERS20 Using URFDeaths 19,886 815,326Anaphylaxis 8,432 345,712Miscarriage 3,230 132,430Permanently disabled 32,644 1,338,404Severe allergic reaction 35,009 1,435,369Hospitalizations 102,857 4,217,134Bell’s Palsy 11,896 487,736Myocarditis/Pericarditis 16,918 693,638Also...VAERS Underreporting Factor Affects DataAgency Data Show 173% More Children Died From Shot Than VirusPilot Deaths, Injuries and Shot Mandates Affect ShortageStatistical Tricks Behind Fear MongeringExperts Are Using Herd Immunity Reasoning to Convince Parents